Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.92.

NYSE TGT opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

