Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $67.43 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

