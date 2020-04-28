Teleflex (TFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $12.50-12.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.82.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $381,350. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.