Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.82. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

