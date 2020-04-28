Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $798.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.