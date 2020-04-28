Texas Instruments Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $115.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $305,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.7% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

