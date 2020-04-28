The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551,684. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

