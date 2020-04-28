The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

