TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

