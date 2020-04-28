Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, the first once-daily nebulized LAMA option for COPD. The product is witnessing a strong uptake ever since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, its collaboration agreements are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company as was the case in the past. Moreover, dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates look stable ahead of Q1 earnings release. Theravance has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.46. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

