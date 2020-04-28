Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.54. 740,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $343.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

