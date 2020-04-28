Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

