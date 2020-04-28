TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

