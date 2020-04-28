Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Topcon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

