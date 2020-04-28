Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

