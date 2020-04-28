TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

