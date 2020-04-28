TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

TPIC stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $568.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

