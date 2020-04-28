Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Nomura lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 92.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

