TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $0.45 on Friday. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $27.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

