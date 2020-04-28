Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCDA. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.36. Tricida has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $583,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

