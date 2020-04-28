Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Tronox stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

