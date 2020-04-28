Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,847,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 276,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,588,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.