Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,076,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $362,460.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

