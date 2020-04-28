Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,975 shares of company stock valued at $148,934. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

