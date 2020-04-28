UBS Group AG Buys 2,307 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Northrim BanCorp worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIM. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

