UBS Group’s (UBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 170,502 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

