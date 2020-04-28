Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

UMPQ opened at $11.35 on Friday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

