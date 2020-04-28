Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

