Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,465.91 ($58.75).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,083 ($53.71) on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,087.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,406.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 36.14 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,275.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

