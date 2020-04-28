Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

UEIC opened at $39.21 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 163.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.