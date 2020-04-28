Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULH. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.76. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 270,656 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 281,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

