Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

