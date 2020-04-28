Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

USAP stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

