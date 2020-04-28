Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 893.0% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 494,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

