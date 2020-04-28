Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.11 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

