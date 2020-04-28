US Capital Advisors Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Concho Resources by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

