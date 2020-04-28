US Capital Advisors Comments on Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of DK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Delek US’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 198,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

