US Concrete (USCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. US Concrete has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Concrete to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Concrete stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,405. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $15,865. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

