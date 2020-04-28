US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.23 on Friday. US Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

