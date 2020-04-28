USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

USAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.14.

USAC opened at $7.40 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.48 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

