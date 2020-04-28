Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 2,922 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

