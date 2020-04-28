Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Valero Energy stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

