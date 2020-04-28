VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.18. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

