Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 82,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Veoneer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.