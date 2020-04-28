Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $993.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

