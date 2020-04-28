Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

VIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:VIE opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

