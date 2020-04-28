Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

VST opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

