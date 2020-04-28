Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.00 ($47.67).

Vossloh stock opened at €34.45 ($40.06) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a 12-month high of €43.60 ($50.70). The stock has a market cap of $579.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.78.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

