WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get WABCO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. WABCO has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $136.17.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.