Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

WVE stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

